Here's What Happens When You Store Scotch In Direct Sunlight

The best way to drink and enjoy a glass of Scotch whisky is however you prefer it. You can have it indoors or outdoors, in cold or hot weather, and served at the perfect temperature for a smooth glass. However, when it comes to storage, there is little argument or fluctuation. Keep your bottles of scotch in a cool, dry place, far away from direct sunlight. There are more storage tips to keep your whisky from breaking down, but that is the one rule you should always follow. For me, this means two shelves in an open kitchen pantry that's far from any kitchen windows. You may want to use a display cabinet with glass doors to show off your spirit assortment, but it may be more harmful than you realize.

Whisky is a dark spirit, and when placed in direct sunlight, the color will be the first thing you notice. While scotch is not the darkest whisky (that may be bourbon), you'll start to notice discoloration due to sunlight in a matter of weeks. The amber color of your scotch is replaced by a watered-down apple juice or white wine color. In looks alone, a sunlight-scarred Scotch whisky can start to look more like gasoline. And when you bring a glass of it to your nose, that comparison only gets stronger.