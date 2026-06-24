The Perfect Temperature For Serving A Smooth Glass Of Scotch

The temperature of scotch alters its taste, and you should understand how. A neat scotch, that is, one without alterations or additional ingredients in the glass, keeps the drink as it was bottled. The taste is the same with each sip. Adding a little water, however, slightly cools scotch and draws out some of its aromas, making them easier to pick up. We're talking just a few drops or a quick splash of water.

While adding a little water brings out some aromas and slightly cools scotch, ice cubes block the aromas from rising above the glass and into your nose. As the ice dilutes, it lessens the flavor of scotch as well. That's why connoisseurs frown upon it so much. Then again, it also softens the alcohol, and this may be what you desire.

All of this said, I'm of the opinion you should drink scotch the way you most enjoy it. Redditor MatthewEdward does a good job of explaining why he likes scotch on the rocks: "The first few sips have the strength of flavor which is nice; but after that, as the ice melts a little, the scotch chills a little, and has a nice refreshing quality." So, for a smooth, natural, and full-flavored glass of scotch, store it at room temperature and drink it neat. After that, the best temperature is the one you enjoy most.