The Perfect Temperature For Serving A Smooth Glass Of Scotch
Do you ever reach for scotch on a hot day, only to feel like your body temperature has increased while drinking it? That's because scotch, and really, all whisky regardless of spelling, gives the body a sense of warmth. For a smooth glass of scotch, your bottle should be stored at room temperature and served neat. Chilling the bottle, or the poured drink, alters the nose, taste, and mouthfeel of the spirit.
Most experts agree it's best to store a bottle of scotch at room temperature, ideally between 60 and 65 degrees Fahrenheit. Depending on where you live, room temperature may fall outside that window, and that's okay. However, storing your bottle in the fridge, or worse, the freezer, is not recommended because it takes the scotch inside below ideal temperatures, and begins to strip away the flavors and aromas. With your bottle at room temperature, the scotch inside should keep the distillery's intended flavor profile until you pour it into a glass.
How temperature affects scotch
The temperature of scotch alters its taste, and you should understand how. A neat scotch, that is, one without alterations or additional ingredients in the glass, keeps the drink as it was bottled. The taste is the same with each sip. Adding a little water, however, slightly cools scotch and draws out some of its aromas, making them easier to pick up. We're talking just a few drops or a quick splash of water.
While adding a little water brings out some aromas and slightly cools scotch, ice cubes block the aromas from rising above the glass and into your nose. As the ice dilutes, it lessens the flavor of scotch as well. That's why connoisseurs frown upon it so much. Then again, it also softens the alcohol, and this may be what you desire.
All of this said, I'm of the opinion you should drink scotch the way you most enjoy it. Redditor MatthewEdward does a good job of explaining why he likes scotch on the rocks: "The first few sips have the strength of flavor which is nice; but after that, as the ice melts a little, the scotch chills a little, and has a nice refreshing quality." So, for a smooth, natural, and full-flavored glass of scotch, store it at room temperature and drink it neat. After that, the best temperature is the one you enjoy most.