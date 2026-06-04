What's The Average Shelf Life Of Scotch?

Scotch is whisky made in Scotland, and if you've never tried it before, the correct way to drink it is however it tastes best to you, whether neat, on the rocks, or with a splash of water. Malty, smoky, and naturally sweet, it can help you relax after a long day. But because it's mostly savored in smaller pours (with 1.5 ounces being the standard serving), a bottle can remain on the shelf for months or even years. And this makes scotch's shelf life a crucial thing to understand.

If you've set your mind on buying a few award-winning scotches you should try at least once, you'll enjoy optimal quality if you drink it within 6 months of opening — though you can generally get away with waiting up to two years if the bottle is at least half full. (The amount of scotch left in the bottle impacts the speed of the oxidation process.)

If you have a bottle of scotch you haven't broken into yet, the good news is that unopened bottles can last indefinitely. That is, of course, if stored properly. In practice, this means keeping scotch bottles out of direct sunlight and in a cool, dark place where temperatures do not exceed around 68 degrees Fahrenheit (20 degrees Celsius). This is because heat and sunlight can speed up the evaporation process, a natural change which affects all alcoholic beverages. Hence, prolonged exposure can cause it to lose color, flavor, and quality. On top of that, these elements could possibly even ruin the label, which can kind of affect its worth in collectors' eyes. Some popular storage options for scotch include drink cabinets, liquor racks, and wall shelves.