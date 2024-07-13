12 Crucial Storage Tips For Your Good Whiskey

A good whiskey should definitely be savored. But unless you plan to polish off the entire bottle in one sitting, keeping your liquid gold properly stowed is a must. Improper whiskey storage can change the flavor of your high quality spirit and has an affect the alcohol's potency. Aside from the deterioration of flavor, the color of your whiskey can also fade or change over time.

Of course, exposure to things like oxygen and sunlight may happen on occasion. Even though whiskey technically doesn't go bad, per se, it will taste and look different if not properly kept. So if you want to thoroughly enjoy your unopened or opened bottle with every pour, there are a few things you need to do to preserve this spirit beyond putting it somewhere for safekeeping. Here are the top 12 important storage tips for your good whiskey that will help you maintain its original integrity.