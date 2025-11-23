Thrift Lovers Are Flocking To One Type Of Store For Huge Discounts On Kitchen Items

Thrift stores are great for buying glass cups and dishware, but cookware and storage are another story. Often, you'll find scratched nonstick pans or cloudy plastic containers. To find discounted items in near-perfect condition, try shopping at a liquidation store. Liquidation stores are similar to thrift stores in that they sell items below the market rate, and they're a treasure trove of affordable kitchen items.

When it comes to liquidation stores specifically, the key difference here is that items for sale are not pre-owned (like they are at a thrift store). Instead, many liquidation stores actually buy the same items you'd find in big retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond or Target, but at a reduced rate in bulk. And that's not all — you may not have realized that Costco returns often end up at liquidation stores, much like returns from Amazon. This is due to the company attempting to meet its profit margin on poorly performing products.

Some discounts might range from at least 20% to 70%, and are essentially brand new. This is why it's unlikely that you'll find as consistently high-quality goods at the thrift store as you will at a liquidation outlet, especially when it comes to home wares like frying pans, serving dishes, and even Dutch ovens. This is also a great alternative to thrifted kitchenware that may be worn out. Due to contamination and safety concerns, you should avoid thrifting wood cutting boards, aluminum pans, nonstick cookware, or vintage Tupperware that may be dangerous for food storage.