Thrift Lovers Are Flocking To One Type Of Store For Huge Discounts On Kitchen Items
Thrift stores are great for buying glass cups and dishware, but cookware and storage are another story. Often, you'll find scratched nonstick pans or cloudy plastic containers. To find discounted items in near-perfect condition, try shopping at a liquidation store. Liquidation stores are similar to thrift stores in that they sell items below the market rate, and they're a treasure trove of affordable kitchen items.
When it comes to liquidation stores specifically, the key difference here is that items for sale are not pre-owned (like they are at a thrift store). Instead, many liquidation stores actually buy the same items you'd find in big retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond or Target, but at a reduced rate in bulk. And that's not all — you may not have realized that Costco returns often end up at liquidation stores, much like returns from Amazon. This is due to the company attempting to meet its profit margin on poorly performing products.
Some discounts might range from at least 20% to 70%, and are essentially brand new. This is why it's unlikely that you'll find as consistently high-quality goods at the thrift store as you will at a liquidation outlet, especially when it comes to home wares like frying pans, serving dishes, and even Dutch ovens. This is also a great alternative to thrifted kitchenware that may be worn out. Due to contamination and safety concerns, you should avoid thrifting wood cutting boards, aluminum pans, nonstick cookware, or vintage Tupperware that may be dangerous for food storage.
Affordable kitchen finds at liquidation stores
It is important to note that while most items in liquidation stores are new, they may have been sold off by the original retailer due to a defect or cosmetic issue. That's why it's good to double-check each item to make sure you've noted the state of the product you're considering buying. While you may have searched for copper pots at the thrift store, they'll likely be in much better shape at a liquidation store. Products may even hit the shelves of these discounted stores because of damaged packaging, or they've simply gone out of season.
There are many pantry items for sale in these stores, merely because they've passed their "Best if Used By" date. Despite the fact that liquidation stores usually only carry shelf-stable foods, these items are often past their "Sell-By" date but should still be within the "Use-By". This is just another consideration to make for food items like potato chips or canned goods — they may still be safe to consume, but perhaps with diminished quality.
Some liquidation stores even sell items for a standardized price across product types, giving customers the chance to purchase brand-new items for even less than those found at the thrift store. For example, some small retailers may offer all kinds of products from kitchenware to homewares for only $2 each. You'll also come across more commonly known liquidation retailers like Ollie's, which carry everything from home decorations to cooking necessities — all at heavily discounted rates.