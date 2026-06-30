The McDonald's Happy Meal Promo From The '80s That Blows Modern Ones Out Of The Water

"How would your family like to have their next meal in a spaceship?" Spoken in a gentle, deep voice over a sci-fi-inspired musical score, these words opened a McDonald's commercial from 1982 featuring the brand's Spaceship Happy Meal. The meal consisted of a hamburger or cheeseburger, famous golden, crispy fries, and a drink. (Chicken McNuggets didn't debut on the McDonald's menu until the following year). While the contents were fairly standard, this meal's appeal was in the packaging: The food came served in a plastic spaceship available in one of four colors — red, yellow, green, and blue. The spaceship itself was unadorned; however, it came with a sticker sheet featuring McDonald's characters that could be used to decorate your ship.

The origins of the Happy Meal may be murky, but the iconic meal did debut in the U.S. in 1979, so the Spaceship meal was developed in those early years. Over on a Reddit thread about the meal, one commenter reminisced, saying, "McDonald's was so much more fun for kids back then. I wish my kids had the same experience there that I had." And on a Facebook thread on the same topic, one poster wrote, "We '80s kids had it so good. Such happy memories." But don't forget the '90s, either — many of our favorite nostalgic Happy Meal toys hail from that decade! Several people recall using the spaceship as a frisbee, bath toy, or in a sandbox.