The Hands-Down Best Aldi Olive Oil Has Unforgettable Flavor
Olive oil might be one of those items you just grab at the grocery store without really thinking about quality, but it's an ingredient that can vary widely across the board based on the brand and where it's sourced from. Different types of olive oil really do influence the flavor of your foods and can play a large part in the finished product of what you cook — whether it's a sauteed entree, marinade, salad dressing, or simple finishing touch on a dish.
Aldi is one grocery store chain that might not come to mind when you think of delicious, high-quality olive oil, but it actually does deliver. When we tasted and ranked four of Aldi's olive oils, we found a clear winner: the Specially Selected Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil. First of all, per its PDO label, it's an authentic Italian olive oil from the Val Di Mazara region of western Sicily. It's a touch herbal with a sweet scent, and it's richer and more lively in color than the other Aldi olive oils we tried.
While some olive oils can just overpower your taste buds, whether it's through the flavor or the thick texture, that wasn't the case with this one from Aldi. We thought the Specially Selected Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil had a nice acidic touch, but it wasn't over-the-top and had a nice light spice as well. And for just around $12 for a 17-ounce bottle, it's a great deal compared to many other flavorful, quality olive oils.
Aldi's Specially Selected Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a standout product
Olive oil is an incredibly versatile ingredient. And when you have one as good as this offering from Aldi, there is so much you can do with it. Use it as part of a basic marinade for any protein, include it in a simple red wine vinaigrette, or as part of a classic roasted Italian bruschetta. It's also perfect for sauteing or a finishing drizzle on a nice, creamy risotto.
Though Aldi only offers four olive oil options, only one of them outside of the Specially Selected bottle really stood out. The Priano Extra Virgin Olive Oil was a touch fruitier than the other olive oils and is ideal for marinades, salad dressings, and dipping bread. Our ranking was primarily based on flavor, which Specially Selected Sicilian EVOO and Priano EVOO both delivered on, our preferred pick was just more remarkable.
We're not the only ones who think Aldi's Specially Selected EVOO is a winner though. One Redditor called it the best olive oil they've ever had, while a popular Instagram reviewer rated it as his favorite olive oil at the supermarket chain. So if you shop at Aldi and want a versatile olive oil you can use in all sorts of preparations, the Specially Selected Extra Virgin Olive Oil is perfect for your needs.