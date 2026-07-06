The Hands-Down Best Aldi Olive Oil Has Unforgettable Flavor

Olive oil might be one of those items you just grab at the grocery store without really thinking about quality, but it's an ingredient that can vary widely across the board based on the brand and where it's sourced from. Different types of olive oil really do influence the flavor of your foods and can play a large part in the finished product of what you cook — whether it's a sauteed entree, marinade, salad dressing, or simple finishing touch on a dish.

Aldi is one grocery store chain that might not come to mind when you think of delicious, high-quality olive oil, but it actually does deliver. When we tasted and ranked four of Aldi's olive oils, we found a clear winner: the Specially Selected Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil. First of all, per its PDO label, it's an authentic Italian olive oil from the Val Di Mazara region of western Sicily. It's a touch herbal with a sweet scent, and it's richer and more lively in color than the other Aldi olive oils we tried.

While some olive oils can just overpower your taste buds, whether it's through the flavor or the thick texture, that wasn't the case with this one from Aldi. We thought the Specially Selected Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil had a nice acidic touch, but it wasn't over-the-top and had a nice light spice as well. And for just around $12 for a 17-ounce bottle, it's a great deal compared to many other flavorful, quality olive oils.