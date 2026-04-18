To Find Truly Authentic Italian Olive Oil, Look For This On The Label

Olive oil is a kitchen staple that can be used in so many dishes. It's the main ingredient in a vinaigrette, the perfect base for a flavorful marinade, and great for roasting or sauteing vegetables, such as onions and garlic. With so many options on the market (if you need an olive oil guide, we have you covered), you might seek out Italian olive oil because it's a country known for its olive production. But how do you know if an Italian olive oil was truly imported from Italy? Look at the label, and know your supplier.

"When looking at the bottle, you want Italian EVOO cold pressed," Louie Mele, partner of Bicyclette Cookshop in Naples, Florida, tells Chowhound. The term "cold-pressed" means the olives were pressed without extreme heat; too much heat can alter the oil's quality. However, cold-pressed isn't the only indicator of quality oil. "You want it to be as far from the expiry date as possible. The best would be to find a producer that uses a production date and an expiry date," Mele says. "[Buying oil] closer to the production date is best." He also advises opting for olive oil made by small producers versus larger, mass-producing olive oil companies.