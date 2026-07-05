All You Need Are 2 Simple Ingredients To Recreate Jell-O's Iconic Discontinued Pudding Pops

If there's one ice cream treat '80s kids remember, it's the nostalgic pudding pop. Creamy, fudgy, and unbelievably delicious, this style of popsicle was basically soft serve on a stick. Most Gen Xers and millennials remember having at least one box of them in the freezer at all times — at least, up until the 1990s when they disappeared from grocery store shelves forever. The good news, however, is that this childhood treat is among the easiest to make at home.

All you need is a packet of instant Jell-O pudding mix, cold milk, and a popsicle mold. Just make the pudding according to package instructions, pop it (pun intended) into the silicone popsicle mold of your choice, and freeze for several hours until they're that perfect firm-yet-creamy consistency we all remember. If you try to tug the pudding pops free of the mold and the stick starts to release along with some loose pudding, they need to freeze for a little while longer. It's also best to use a silicone mold rather than a hard plastic one since it can be more difficult to release them from the hard molds.

You can make this recipe even simpler and more kid-friendly by swapping the instant Jell-O mix for premade pudding cups from the same brand since it's pretty much the same consistency. Just fill the popsicle molds from the cups and freeze. You can even mix and match flavors for a fun, customizable take on the original.