Give This Classic Dessert A Game Changing Upgrade By Serving It Frozen

Once upon a time, around 1920 or so, a miraculous combination of banana sweetness and crunchy vanilla cookie burst into the consciousness of dessert lovers in America. The miracle dessert we speak of is the layered wonder that is banana pudding with vanilla wafers, of course. Given that it's not only delish, but also a dessert you don't have to cook to enjoy, it isn't any wonder that it has become a beloved household staple. The sweet treat got another leg up in 1968, when the Jell-O company put out a cookbook that taught pudding lovers how to make a frozen version of banana pudding sans cookies. And now, in what might be the tastiest example of this dessert's evolution, a frozen mashup that combines both components has been unveiled. It's good in a way that will have you struggling to stop yourself from eating a whole batch in one sitting.

First things first, though, if you want to make this special dessert, you should know that freezing banana pudding with vanilla wafers may change the texture, making it less creamy. To sidestep this eventuality, don't go with the pudding recipe as is. If you plan on eating it frozen, like a banana-flavored cookies-and-cream ice cream instead of as gooey pudding, then consider combining the pudding mix with Cool Whip, Dream Whip, or your own homemade whipped cream before you freeze it. That'll keep the dessert light, fluffy, and creamy, despite it being frozen.