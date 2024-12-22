Give This Classic Dessert A Game Changing Upgrade By Serving It Frozen
Once upon a time, around 1920 or so, a miraculous combination of banana sweetness and crunchy vanilla cookie burst into the consciousness of dessert lovers in America. The miracle dessert we speak of is the layered wonder that is banana pudding with vanilla wafers, of course. Given that it's not only delish, but also a dessert you don't have to cook to enjoy, it isn't any wonder that it has become a beloved household staple. The sweet treat got another leg up in 1968, when the Jell-O company put out a cookbook that taught pudding lovers how to make a frozen version of banana pudding sans cookies. And now, in what might be the tastiest example of this dessert's evolution, a frozen mashup that combines both components has been unveiled. It's good in a way that will have you struggling to stop yourself from eating a whole batch in one sitting.
First things first, though, if you want to make this special dessert, you should know that freezing banana pudding with vanilla wafers may change the texture, making it less creamy. To sidestep this eventuality, don't go with the pudding recipe as is. If you plan on eating it frozen, like a banana-flavored cookies-and-cream ice cream instead of as gooey pudding, then consider combining the pudding mix with Cool Whip, Dream Whip, or your own homemade whipped cream before you freeze it. That'll keep the dessert light, fluffy, and creamy, despite it being frozen.
Freezing whipped banana pudding with wafers
The whipped cream and pudding mixture needs to stay in the freezer for at least eight hours to give you a firm ice-cream-like consistency. What you decide to do from here will depend on your preferences for the dessert, meaning you need to decide when you'll add the cookies: before or after freezing. Usually, the standard dessert is constructed of alternating layers of pudding, banana slices, and cookies, all topped with whipped cream. Unfortunately, inserting whole vanilla wafers post-freeze will prove understandably difficult.
You have a couple of options in this case. A few versions of the recipe call for the vanilla wafers to be crushed, though the cookies are typically crushed and sprinkled on top of the pudding as a garnish instead of being used as layers in the middle of the dessert. However, if you're planning on eating this dish frozen, you may have a problem getting bite-sized chunks of the cookies to fit on your spoon — unless you crumble the cookies up and layer the smaller pieces throughout. While you'll miss out on the visuals of having whole cookies scattered throughout the pudding, you'll still get the layered effect that makes the dessert so tasty.
Preparing the frozen pudding with whole cookies
If you've really got your heart set on having whole cookies in the frozen banana pudding, instead of crumbled layers, then treat the frozen pudding more like a frozen layered ice cream cake. You'll make this by layering the dessert in a glass dish as you normally would. Once it's assembled, pop it in the freezer.
Let it set for about eight hours before serving it. Instead of scooping it into a bowl, like ice cream, slice it up as if it's ice cream cake. The cookies basically become the crust and the filling for the cake in the same way a graham cracker crust does in frozen pies and desserts. And as with frozen ice cream cakes, you'll eat the frozen version of this dessert with a fork, or a fork and a spoon. If you'd prefer a less solid sweet, or want to make it easier to serve, you can also let your whipped banana pudding thaw in the fridge for a few hours for a fluffier, lighter texture that lets the whole crunchy wafers shine.
Additionally, if all of this still seems to be a bit much, make pre-portioned servings by filling a muffin tin with cupcake liners. Put the pudding and sliced bananas into the liners, then insert whole cookies along the sides of each cup so that they form a wall of cookies around the pudding. Garnish the top with more cookie crumbles and freeze. Not only is this option a fun take on the dessert, but you'll have a batch of miniature frozen treats to nosh on anytime you feel a bit peckish for frozen cookie-packed banana pudding.