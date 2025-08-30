The Easiest Pie You'll Ever Make Starts With Store-Bought Pudding Cups
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Maybe your third grader just informed you that they volunteered you to deliver a dessert for tomorrow's bake sale. Perhaps you've got to run to a picnic and you forgot that you said you'd bring a sweet treat. Or maybe — just maybe — you're simply craving something that tastes like a warm summer day from your childhood. Enter: the simplest pie you'll ever make.
Chocolate pudding pie is already a pretty easy go-to, and it only takes a few minutes in the kitchen until you can pop it into the fridge or freezer to chill to a perfectly sliceable texture. You can grab a pre-made graham cracker pie crust at the store (give it a quick bake if you want, but you can certainly use it as is), prepare your chocolate pudding, top it with a few dabs of thawed Cool Whip, and you're good to go. If you're in a serious hurry (or just hate creating more dirty dishes) you can make pudding pie even simpler by using pre-made chocolate pudding cups.
Grab a four-pack, scoop them into a pre-made pie crust, and top with the Cool Whip or store-bought whipped cream (if you're feeling ambitious, homemade whipped cream is pretty simple, too). Pop it into the freezer to chill, and within an hour or so, you'll have a cold, refreshing, sweet treat for days to come.
Customizing your pudding pie
When you get to skip the step of making the pudding for your pie, you have more time to focus on mix-ins and toppings that can make your dessert uniquely yours. If you're in the mood for something uber-chocolatey, try mixing dark chocolate chips into your pudding and topping the final product with hot fudge to make it even more decadent. Mixing crushed Oreos into your pudding and topping with whipped cream and more crushed Oreos just before serving can create a cookies and cream-style treat.
If you're not in the mood for a chocolate dessert, try using butterscotch pudding cups to create your pie. Top with Cool Whip and toffee bits, and add a light drizzle of 365 by Whole Foods Organic Salted Caramel Sauce or Smucker's Butterscotch Sundae Syrup to up the visual appeal. Alternatively, using banana pudding is a delicious way to create a super simple banana pudding pie. Make a layer of thinly sliced bananas on top of your pre-made pie crust, top with banana pudding (consider mixing it with a bit of Cool Whip or whipped cream to maintain a light and fluffy texture after freezing), and then top with Cool Whip — be sure to add a few Nilla Wafers to bring some crunch, and top with a few more slices of banana just before serving.