The Easiest Pie You'll Ever Make Starts With Store-Bought Pudding Cups

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Maybe your third grader just informed you that they volunteered you to deliver a dessert for tomorrow's bake sale. Perhaps you've got to run to a picnic and you forgot that you said you'd bring a sweet treat. Or maybe — just maybe — you're simply craving something that tastes like a warm summer day from your childhood. Enter: the simplest pie you'll ever make.

Chocolate pudding pie is already a pretty easy go-to, and it only takes a few minutes in the kitchen until you can pop it into the fridge or freezer to chill to a perfectly sliceable texture. You can grab a pre-made graham cracker pie crust at the store (give it a quick bake if you want, but you can certainly use it as is), prepare your chocolate pudding, top it with a few dabs of thawed Cool Whip, and you're good to go. If you're in a serious hurry (or just hate creating more dirty dishes) you can make pudding pie even simpler by using pre-made chocolate pudding cups.

Grab a four-pack, scoop them into a pre-made pie crust, and top with the Cool Whip or store-bought whipped cream (if you're feeling ambitious, homemade whipped cream is pretty simple, too). Pop it into the freezer to chill, and within an hour or so, you'll have a cold, refreshing, sweet treat for days to come.