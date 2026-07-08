Forget Mayo — Potato Salad Gets Ridiculously Creamy When You Add A Box Of This
Potato salad is often regarded as a summer staple, but it can be enjoyed any time of year. Typically, it's just a combination of chopped cooked potatoes and some mayonnaise, plus any other add-ons you crave to boost its flavor. But what if you could give potato salad rich, creamy, herby flavor with just one additional ingredient? Enter Boursin, the cheese spread we all know and love. It's a shortcut for anything from creamy pasta to cheesy burgers, but it also works with potatoes.
Garlic & Fine Herbs Boursin is the best flavor to build an easy herbed potato salad. It's light and creamy, with the taste of fresh herbs, so it pairs well with dishes such as burgers and hot dogs. Boursin has a slightly different texture compared to mayonnaise; it's not quite as smooth. To get the Boursin to properly coat the potatoes, let it get to room temperature, then add it to a blender or food processor with a little water or sour cream. It spreads easily, and the extra ingredients help relax Boursin's strong flavor. You can still add a little mayo if you want, instead of water or sour cream, if you don't want to give up that flavor.
This trick works with any Boursin cheese
While the Garlic & Fine Herbs variety is light and bright for warmer weather, there are a bunch of different Boursin flavors you can use, such as Cracked Black Pepper (also a good choice for a barbecue) or Caramelized Onion & Herbs. Serve the Caramelized Onion & Herbs Boursin potato salad warm and with caramelized onions for a cozy, winter-weather side dish.
While you don't need many other ingredients when adding Boursin, you can still dice up some chopped herbs, such as fresh dill and fresh parsley, and add it to any of these cheesy, creamy potato salads. You can also build texture by swapping the typical boiled and chopped potatoes for crispy smashed potatoes, which gives the dish some good crunch.
If there is any potato salad left over, the cheese might harden when stored. To serve again, let the dish come to room temperature before serving it a second time, or gently warm it on low heat in the oven. You can also add a little more water to thin it out and make it creamier.