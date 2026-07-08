Forget Mayo — Potato Salad Gets Ridiculously Creamy When You Add A Box Of This

Potato salad is often regarded as a summer staple, but it can be enjoyed any time of year. Typically, it's just a combination of chopped cooked potatoes and some mayonnaise, plus any other add-ons you crave to boost its flavor. But what if you could give potato salad rich, creamy, herby flavor with just one additional ingredient? Enter Boursin, the cheese spread we all know and love. It's a shortcut for anything from creamy pasta to cheesy burgers, but it also works with potatoes.

Garlic & Fine Herbs Boursin is the best flavor to build an easy herbed potato salad. It's light and creamy, with the taste of fresh herbs, so it pairs well with dishes such as burgers and hot dogs. Boursin has a slightly different texture compared to mayonnaise; it's not quite as smooth. To get the Boursin to properly coat the potatoes, let it get to room temperature, then add it to a blender or food processor with a little water or sour cream. It spreads easily, and the extra ingredients help relax Boursin's strong flavor. You can still add a little mayo if you want, instead of water or sour cream, if you don't want to give up that flavor.