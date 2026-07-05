The Iconic NYC Restaurant That Sells Its Italian Sauces Nationwide

New York City is one of the most iconic food cities in the world, with a melting pot of unique cuisines to try on any given day. One type of cuisine that tops that list — though the high-end American steakhouse might like a word — is Italian. Tripadvisor lists nearly 1,300 Italian restaurants in the Big Apple, and one of the most famous is no doubt Carbone.

Though not near as historical as other Italian restaurants in New York City – like Rao's, for example, which has been around since 1806 — Carbone has made a huge impact since it first opened in 2013. Founded by Jeff Zalaznick, chef Mario Carbone, and chef Rich Torrisi, Carbone is known for its modern nod to classic mafia-inspired Italian-American restaurants from the mid-1900s. The restaurant specializes in dishes that feature its famous red sauce, like the spicy rigatoni vodka, an iconic chicken parm, and spaghetti puttanesca.

Like Rao's, Carbone has become so famous for its red sauce that the sauce is now sold nationwide. On its website, the restaurant offers marinara, arrabbiata, tomato basil, roasted garlic, and a mushroom-based red sauce. You can also order the spicy vodka sauce, original pizza sauce, and bolognese Italian simmer sauce in addition to other options.