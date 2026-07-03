Give Pancakes 10x The Flavor With One Tropical Pantry Staple

It would be nice to spend every morning enjoying a tropical breakfast, wouldn't it? Palm trees, the sound of waves crashing in the background, and the taste of pineapple on the tip of your tongue. If you don't live in the tropics, however, there is a pretty simple way to still bring that bright taste to your breakfast table — and it all starts with a bit of pineapple juice. Subbing pineapple juice for some of the liquid in your go-to pancake recipe is a great way to add a touch of pineapple upside-down cake flavor without a ton of extra effort.

The process is pretty simple: Take away some of the liquid in the recipe and replace it with canned pineapple juice (if you're in the mood for something pretty sweet, go ahead and do a full swap). You can also add crushed pineapples from the can to your batter to switch up the texture and incorporate even more of a tropical flavor burst. You'll want to keep an eye on the heat though — pineapple has natural sugars that can caramelize under high heat. While a smidge of caramelization from the sugar will make your pancakes heavenly, you don't want to overdo it and end up with a burnt pineapple mess. Cook them low and slow, and don't forget to err on the gentle side when it's time to turn them over so you get a splatter-free pancake flip.