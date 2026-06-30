One Extra Prep Step Will Leave Your Potato Salad Packed With Flavor

When there's a backyard barbecue or family gathering, many people enjoy being treated to a unique style of potato salad. Some recipes may be family treasures, while others can be gleaned from cooks with savvy ingredient lists. If you would like to make a memorable potato salad with enhanced flavor for your next get-together, use one easy additional step to make all the difference.

Amp up the flavor of potato salad by blending the still-warm, cooked potatoes with pickle juice or vinegar. When potatoes are warm and softened, their starches readily absorb the salt and vinegar in the pickle brine. The pickle juice adds a spiced and salty vinegar tang to the finished salad, and creates a well-balanced base for the additional dressing. You can use the juice from a jar of pickles you already have sitting on the fridge, or purchase a new jar from our ranked list of best store-bought pickles.

To use this technique, boil a batch of potatoes until tender and then drain them. Place the hot potatoes on a rimmed baking sheet and toss about ¼ cup of the pickle juice on them, then set the tray in the refrigerator to cool, preferably for 30 minutes or more; the potatoes will soak up the tangy, salty vinegar all the way to the inside to create incredible flavor. Then, they're ready for the dressing.