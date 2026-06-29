For Unforgettable Burgers, Add A Spoonful Of This Savory Spread

For some people, a burger is simply a delicious sandwich. It's rich, hearty, and often served at outdoor gatherings. It's a fun, comforting meal that evokes the kind of simple pleasure not often found in the adult world. For others, however, burgers are a serious business. For those behind the grill (or cooktop, as it were), there is always some new cooking method to try or ingredient to give a whirl. Patties are portioned and weighed, and new enhancements are always on the horizon. But there is one truly stellar addition that all burger fans might like: Marmite, the British culinary staple known best for its toast applications.

Marmite is a dark, intensely savory, and umami-rich spread made from yeast extract. Marmite is similar to the Australian Vegemite, but without added flavorings. All of this is well and good, but why does Marmite belong in a burger? Simply put, that's because its savory, almost meaty flavor can really bring your beef base to life. You can (and should) use Marmite in other meat dishes as well, such as shepherd's pie, for an effortless flavor boost.

To add it to burgers, simply mix one or two teaspoons of the spread into your ground beef base, along with any other burger seasonings, and mix. Cook as usual, and the resulting patty will have a deeper savory edge enough to make all burger lovers absolutely swoon.