For Unforgettable Burgers, Add A Spoonful Of This Savory Spread
For some people, a burger is simply a delicious sandwich. It's rich, hearty, and often served at outdoor gatherings. It's a fun, comforting meal that evokes the kind of simple pleasure not often found in the adult world. For others, however, burgers are a serious business. For those behind the grill (or cooktop, as it were), there is always some new cooking method to try or ingredient to give a whirl. Patties are portioned and weighed, and new enhancements are always on the horizon. But there is one truly stellar addition that all burger fans might like: Marmite, the British culinary staple known best for its toast applications.
Marmite is a dark, intensely savory, and umami-rich spread made from yeast extract. Marmite is similar to the Australian Vegemite, but without added flavorings. All of this is well and good, but why does Marmite belong in a burger? Simply put, that's because its savory, almost meaty flavor can really bring your beef base to life. You can (and should) use Marmite in other meat dishes as well, such as shepherd's pie, for an effortless flavor boost.
To add it to burgers, simply mix one or two teaspoons of the spread into your ground beef base, along with any other burger seasonings, and mix. Cook as usual, and the resulting patty will have a deeper savory edge enough to make all burger lovers absolutely swoon.
Tips to add Marmite to burgers and how to make the combination even better
First, while Marmite can enhance the meaty flavor of beef-based burgers, it does also makes a fantastic addition to vegetarian and vegan ones. The umami quality of the yeast spread gives it a flavor profile that is reminiscent of meat. So if you're hoping to add a touch of meaty flavor into a veggie burger, it might be exactly what you need.
Adding just a little bit of Marmite to your patty is a great way to infuse burgers with more flavor. That being said, you can also use this as a starting point for some other delicious tweaks. For example, you can add half a teaspoon of the fellow umami powerhouse, Worcestershire sauce, to your burger base along with said Marmite for an added punch. To further drive this complex flavor profile home, layer sauteed mushrooms in your burger, or perhaps some caramelized onions for a sweet addition. If you're making a large batch of burgers and aren't sure of every guest's yeast spread preference, you can skip adding the spread to the actual burgers and make a batch of Marmite aioli to serve on the side instead. This will give diners the option of including a Marmite infusion.