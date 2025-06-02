Shepherd's pie is one of those dishes that began as an invention of necessity, but soon became a permanent, staple comfort food — not only in its culture of origin, but also worldwide. Originally gracing dinner tables in the 18th century, shepherd's pie was a crucial survival food for Irish citizens who had ready access to potatoes, mutton, and little else. To make every bit count, they used meat and veggie scraps to make a simple lamb stew, coating it in dollops of fluffy mashed potatoes to make it more nutritious and filling.

Since its inception, shepherd's pie has traveled from Ireland to the United States and beyond, showing up on restaurant menus as well as homemakers' cookbooks. It's also gone through dozens of different iterations, likely due to its origins as a way to use up leftovers. Some prefer topping their shepherd's pie with sweet potatoes for an autumnal twist, while others punch up the flavor with additions such as Worcestershire sauce or — for even more umami flavor — a dollop of marmite.

Much like shepherd's pie itself, marmite (along with vegemite, its Australian cousin) was invented to prevent waste. Made from the yeast extract leftover from brewing beer, marmite is beloved throughout the United Kingdom for its savory flavor and nutrient density alike. Its deep richness pairs perfectly with the roasty sautéed vegetables, succulent lamb, and buttery potatoes essential to making shepherd's pie.