Effortlessly Boost The Flavor Of Shepherd's Pie With This Classic British Ingredient
Shepherd's pie is one of those dishes that began as an invention of necessity, but soon became a permanent, staple comfort food — not only in its culture of origin, but also worldwide. Originally gracing dinner tables in the 18th century, shepherd's pie was a crucial survival food for Irish citizens who had ready access to potatoes, mutton, and little else. To make every bit count, they used meat and veggie scraps to make a simple lamb stew, coating it in dollops of fluffy mashed potatoes to make it more nutritious and filling.
Since its inception, shepherd's pie has traveled from Ireland to the United States and beyond, showing up on restaurant menus as well as homemakers' cookbooks. It's also gone through dozens of different iterations, likely due to its origins as a way to use up leftovers. Some prefer topping their shepherd's pie with sweet potatoes for an autumnal twist, while others punch up the flavor with additions such as Worcestershire sauce or — for even more umami flavor — a dollop of marmite.
Much like shepherd's pie itself, marmite (along with vegemite, its Australian cousin) was invented to prevent waste. Made from the yeast extract leftover from brewing beer, marmite is beloved throughout the United Kingdom for its savory flavor and nutrient density alike. Its deep richness pairs perfectly with the roasty sautéed vegetables, succulent lamb, and buttery potatoes essential to making shepherd's pie.
Upgrading shepherd's pie with marmite (and more tasty tips)
The secret to making this upgrade work is a gentle hand. Though very popular throughout the United Kingdom, marmite is still a fairly divisive ingredient; some insist the best way to enjoy it is in tiny amounts scraped across toast while others scoop it up as veggie dip. Its intensely salty earthiness borders on bitter to some people, so adding about a tablespoon to your pan gravy should be more than enough — some recipes call for even less. To be safe, add less than you think you want, taste, and increase the amount if necessary. It's worth noting that the flavors condense and intensify as the shepherd's pie bakes, so you may want to cut back on salt, especially if your recipe didn't call for marmite originally. In the end, it's better to need an extra sprinkle of seasoning after it hits your dinner plate than to overdo it with marmite.
However, using this flavor opens up other opportunities to give your shepherd's pie a tasty makeover. Since South Asian cuisine is popular in the U.K. and marmite pairs beautifully with spicy flavors, you might try making a curried version with garam masala and your favorite curry paste. Or, swap in chicken, green lentils, or another kind of bean for lamb and use the marmite to help keep the flavor deliciously nuanced.