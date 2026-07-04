Dunkin's Food Waste Policy Rubs Customers The Wrong Way — What Happens To Its Unsold Food?

With over 10,000 locations in the United States and more overseas, Dunkin' prepares an enormous volume of donuts, bagels, and more daily. Inevitably, some of that goes unsold. So what happens to it? Well, if you're someone who despises food waste, you won't like the answer. Dunkin' has an "End of Day Donation" program where franchisees can optionally donate leftovers to local organizations like food banks. But the keyword here is "optional." Dunkin's corporate office leaves the decision completely up to individual franchisees as to whether or not they donate leftover food. (And all Dunkin' stores are franchises, if you were wondering.)

There's little to prevent Dunkin' owners from donating their food: The U.S. has a federal law in place that protects them from being made liable, say, in the event that somebody gets sick from eating a day-old cruller. And yet, it appears that some Dunkin' franchisees choose to throw it away regardless, perhaps for reasons like the cost of arranging donations. This drew substantial attention in 2021, when a Dunkin' worker posted a video of her throwing away 30 trays of donuts. She hypothesized that the food waste was because she or the store could be held legally liable; however, the law limiting that liability has been in place since the '90s. Such incidents tend to draw ire online, with no shortage of commenters sharing them and condemning the chain's wastefulness.