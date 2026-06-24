What Happens To KFC's Leftover Chicken?

Food waste is a big issue in the United States. According to ReFED, a nonprofit working to reduce food waste, 29% of all the food produced in the country in 2024 was surplus, and under 1% of it was donated. There are a number of restaurant chains that donate leftover food at the end of the day, though how much each does this varies widely. When it comes to KFC, the chicken chain has an active donation program that provides leftover food to local communities, and the amount donated is encouraging.

According to its 2024 annual report, KFC restaurants donated more than 2.1 million pounds of unsold, surplus food to local hunger relief organizations for the year. This was accomplished through KFC's Harvest Food Donation program, which is run by the KFC Foundation. Since 1999, KFC restaurants have donated 92 million meals as a part of the restaurant's goal of assisting people in the community and reducing the amount of food going to a landfill. This program is powered by individual restaurants, employees, Harvest Food Donation, and the community.

Some sources indicate there is some wiggle room with how the food is handled, depending on individual stores. On Reddit, one person suggested, "The chicken must be wasted after a certain amount of time sitting, or else it could be a food hazard. It gets marked down into the inventory logs as thrown away and then, if it is not thrown away, there's all kinds of things that could happen from there."