Don't Buy Baby Back Ribs Until You Check For This — It Could Ruin Your Meal

As the iconic 1990s Chili's commercial goes, "I want my baby back/baby back/baby back/Chili's baby back ribs ..." It's one of those classic old-school jingles that instantly gets stuck in your head, even if you haven't heard it in decades. But while baby back ribs — from Chili's or otherwise — are known for being tasty and tender, not every rack is worth adding to your cart. (And there are certainly some other cuts of ribs worth prioritizing, especially if you're budget-conscious.)

When shopping for a slab of baby back ribs, you'll always want to give them a once-over and check in particular for points of exposed bone. These are known as "shiners." You're probably purchasing the ribs in anticipation of a succulent, meaty meal — not one where you're struggling to get the barest bite of meat off of what is mostly bone — so you'll want to leave ribs with shiners on the shelf.

A shiner doesn't mean there's necessarily an issue with the meat itself; rather, it's a sign that it hasn't been ideally processed: The butcher cut the ribs too close to the bone. Not only does this result in a less flavorful meal, but it could also cause difficulties when cooking, as the meat will likely fall off the bone during the process (and not in a good way). Even if the ribs remain intact, the thinner layer of meat associated with shiners makes them more likely to dry out, resulting in a disappointing meal anyway.