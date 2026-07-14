Here's What It Was Like To Eat At Dunkin' In The '80s

Suffice it to say, a lot has changed since the 1980s, and that includes the experience of eating at Dunkin'. Everything from the menu to the layout, even how the donuts are made, has changed over the last 40 years. If you were able to return to those bygone days and decided to stop at a Dunkin', the first thing you'd probably notice is the name. The sign would have read Dunkin' Donuts. In 2019, this donut chain jettisoned the donut half of its name. On the outside, you'd also notice the lack of a drive-thru.

Once inside, you would find a counter area where you could belly up and enjoy a cup of coffee in a ceramic mug instead of today's walk-up counter and coffee served in paper cups. Sipping your coffee, you might joke about the then hugely popular Dunkin' Donuts ad featuring Fred the Baker with his "Time to make the donuts" tagline (a fast food mascot that deserves a comeback). All the while, your server would be wearing a uniform that included a bright pink hat. But a glance at the menu would reveal the biggest differences between the 1980s Dunkin' experience and what it offers today.