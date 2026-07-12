One Canned Soup Is All You Need For Unforgettable Oven-Baked Pork Chops

For the best flavor, you need to get the technical details right, including buying the best meat and selecting the best oven temperature for your pork chops. You should also brown the pork chops before placing them in the oven. This step unlocks even more savory flavor, which complements your pork chops. This meal can also be made on the stovetop. Cooking the pork in a pan with melted butter or oil takes less time, but requires a little more attention — you need to flip the chops to ensure the texture remains juicy.

Pairing your cream of mushroom soup with sour cream and ranch seasoning deepens the complexity of flavors. Sour cream adds acidity and fat (which loads in the creaminess to support fork-tender chops) and ranch seasoning adds a blend of tastes, especially herbaceous aromatics and some necessary saltiness. Both beef or chicken broth can be used in case the cream of mushroom soup comes out a little too thick for your liking. The broth also provides added moisture to prevent your pork becoming too dry.

You can also add more mushrooms to the top of the dish to boost the mushroom taste; we recommend slicing up some button mushrooms, or sauteing the mushrooms with garlic first. Your mushroom-lathered pork meal can be enjoyed with mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, and rice.