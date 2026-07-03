The Best Air Fryer Temperature For Homemade Tortilla Chips
While store-bought tortilla chips are great, they're actually one of the easiest snacks to make in an air fryer. It all comes down to getting the temperature right. That can mean the difference between perfectly crispy chips and a batch that's too hard or too chewy. For most air fryers, 350 degrees Fahrenheit is the sweet spot. It's hot enough to crisp the tortillas quickly, but not so hot they scorch or burn before they can dry out, and not too low they don't develop a crunch.
Just cut tortillas in wedges, lightly spray them with oil, and arrange in a single layer in the air fryer basket. The last step is essential to give the chips enough airflow to properly crisp up since air fryers work by circulating hot air around food. Definitely avoid stacking tortilla wedges on top of each other to achieve optimum crisp, and cook for around four to seven minutes.
Small adjustments can create very different tortilla chips
Dating back to only the 1940s, tortilla chips were first invented as a way to use up misshapen tortillas, so there isn't exactly a single "correct" version of them. Some tortilla chips are thick, hearty, and perfect for scooping up a chunky guacamole or classic pico de gallo, for example, while some are much thinner, crispier, and more suited to snacking on their own. Either way, cooking tortilla chips at 350 degrees Fahrenheit in an air fryer provides the perfect temperature for different tortilla styles.
Once you have the temperature down, you can tailor the texture and flavor of homemade tortilla chips to suit whatever you're serving them alongside. Corn tortillas are the traditional choice, but flour tortillas also work, especially if you like a slightly flakier and crispier chip. You can season them how you like best, too. A sprinkle of salt keeps it classic, but this is also a great time to experiment with ingredients such as lime zest and smoked paprika, or as a genius way to use Tajín.