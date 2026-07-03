The Best Air Fryer Temperature For Homemade Tortilla Chips

While store-bought tortilla chips are great, they're actually one of the easiest snacks to make in an air fryer. It all comes down to getting the temperature right. That can mean the difference between perfectly crispy chips and a batch that's too hard or too chewy. For most air fryers, 350 degrees Fahrenheit is the sweet spot. It's hot enough to crisp the tortillas quickly, but not so hot they scorch or burn before they can dry out, and not too low they don't develop a crunch.

Just cut tortillas in wedges, lightly spray them with oil, and arrange in a single layer in the air fryer basket. The last step is essential to give the chips enough airflow to properly crisp up since air fryers work by circulating hot air around food. Definitely avoid stacking tortilla wedges on top of each other to achieve optimum crisp, and cook for around four to seven minutes.