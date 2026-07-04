The 2-2-2 Ratio For The Absolute Best Aperol Spritz

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While the old saying, "cooking is an art; baking is a science," may be debatable, one thing that can make both cooking and baking easier is a nice, easy-to-remember mathematical formula. Whether that be the 3-1-1 ratio for mixing marinades (three parts oil to one part each of vinegar and seasoning) or the 4-2-1 ratio for savory soups (four parts stock, two parts veggies, one part protein), these foolproof formulas can help you feel like a pro. And they can be particularly helpful when it comes to mixing cocktails, allowing you to vary the volume of your beverage without requiring any difficult calculations. We spoke with Fred Siggins, author of the forthcoming book "Equal Parts Cocktails: The Simple Ratio for Spectacular Drink," to learn more about how to create the ideal Aperol spritz, which he describes in the book as "one of the most crowd-pleasing cocktails ever created."

Siggins' Aperol spritz recipe uses two ounces each of Aperol, sparkling wine, and soda water — a variation from the standard 3-2-1 ratio. The wonderful thing about making an "equal parts" Aperol spritz is that this cocktail can be easily adapted for a crowd, as you simply mix all of the ingredients together. Instead of 2 ounces, use 2 cups of each ingredient, adding them to a large pitcher instead of directly into your glass. In either case, you'll want to serve the finished beverage in a glass topped with a generous portion of ice, along with an attractive garnish.