What's The Average Shelf Life Of Cocktail Mixers?

Whether you're preparing a home bar or serving drinks at an upcoming house party, you're going to need some cocktail mixers to pair with your spirits. And because cocktail mixers expire, preparation is key. Unopened store-bought, ready-to-drink mixer bottles can usually last 12 to 18 months (and some can even last up to two years). Once opened, however, the shelf life of most store-bought mixers — including most margarita, bloody mary, and piña colada mixers — is only about one to two weeks. This is an average that can vary based on brand and specific formulations, so always check the mixer's label if you're not sure.

Once you open a bottle, the mixer can foster bacteria and mold growth due to the sweeteners, citric acid, or other juices and dairy it might contain. You'll know a mixer has gone bad because it will smell and taste sour (or more sour than normal in the case of margarita mix), plus the color and texture will also change.

Premade mixer bottles are great for making multiple cocktails at parties, when it's more likely that you'll use most or all of the contents and not have to worry about the the leftovers spoiling. If you're making one drink at a time or are having a group of guests over that doesn't match the serving size of the premade bottles, there are plenty of online recipes for making your own cocktail mixers. This way, you can adjust the serving quantities to your needs. The downside to this is that a homemade cocktail mixer will generally only make it about seven days in the fridge, as it does not have the preservatives found in mass-produced mixers.