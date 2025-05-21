How Long Is Margarita Mix Good For After Opening?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Margarita mix can be a convenient mixology shortcut to have on hand when prepping your go-to marg, but you may be wondering how long it lasts after you've opened it. Margarita mixes generally contain a combination of water, lime juice, and sweetener such as agave syrup. While a homemade mix of the sour, tequila-based drink will usually combine real sugar and fresh lime juice, premade mixes often contain high fructose corn syrup and citric acid. Due to added preservatives that prolong the shelf life, the latter will last longer in your fridge after opened — up to six weeks — especially if they contain alcohol. If you've been trying to make the perfect margarita from scratch, be aware that a mix with fresh lime should be tossed after two weeks. For optimal flavor and freshness, a homemade sour blend should be consumed within a week.

Homemade and store-bought mixes should be stored in the fridge with lids tightly sealed after opening; there are a myriad of glass bottle options that come with secure lids to hold cocktail mixes made at home, such as the Bormioli Rocco Swing Bottle. If you happen to have misplaced the cap to your premade mix, covering the top with cling wrap or aluminum foil and securing with a rubber band will do. Eventually, though, both homemade mixes and commercial versions will start to look and smell funky. Here's how to tell the state of your margarita mix.