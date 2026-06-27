Ditch Buffalo And Coat Chicken Wings In One Store-Bought Italian Sauce For A Spicy Kick
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Chicken wings are one of those foods that can be tailored to pretty much any occasion. It's pretty fast and simple to adapt your favorite Buffalo wings recipe from a casual game-day treat into something more sophisticated simply by dressing it in the right sauce. Among the long list of unexpected sauces to try with wings is a classic Italian arrabbiata sauce, a tangy, spicy, tomato-based sauce that contains much more flavor than its simple ingredients may initially indicate.
"Arrabbiata" literally means "angry" in English, an emotional moniker that directly references the presence of red pepper flakes in the sauce that give it heat and enhance all the other flavors within. The other traditional ingredients are crushed tomatoes, onions and garlic, olive oil, sugar, and sea salt. Though it's pretty easy to make, you can bring this innovative dish together even faster by purchasing a high-quality bottle from a brand such as Rao's or Carbone.
Whether you make it from scratch or buy a jar, it's a simple matter of tossing baked chicken wings (dry-brined for ultra-crispy skin) in the arrabbiata and serving them. Bonus points if you warm the sauce gently while the wings are baking, which not only develops the flavors inside the store-bought sauce, but also ensures your wings stay piping hot even after they're draped in garlicky, piquant, tomato-forward deliciousness. If you prefer drier wings to saucy ones, you can toss them back in the oven for a few minutes to concentrate the arrabbiata and adhere it to the wings.
Dipping sauces and seasoning tips
Since arrabbiata sauce is so simple, you have a lot of leeway when it comes to how you season your wings. A sprinkle of salt and pepper showcase the arrabbiata's nuanced flavors the most, letting sauce and chicken enjoy a sophisticated, uncomplicated marriage. However, you can add more nuance by seasoning the wings prior to baking with flavors that pair well with traditional Italian pasta sauces, especially spicy arrabbiata.
For instance, lemon pepper is a great choice for seasoning arrabbiata-smothered chicken wings. The bright, citrusy lemon intensifies the flavors in the sauce while the black pepper (especially if it's freshly cracked) acts as a subtly spicy counterpoint to the bolder red pepper flakes. There's also the Badia Citrus Pepper Collection that includes orange pepper and lime pepper, both of which bring deliciously bright, refreshing undertones for the arrabbiata sauce. A garlic and herb mixture also works well.
Though wings don't always require dipping sauces (a controversial point of view), you can certainly make one for arrabbiata wings. A Greek yogurt base is creamy, but lighter than classic blue cheese or ranch, and can be tailored to work well with arrabbiata with the addition of lemon juice, fresh garlic, and herbs such as dill and rosemary. Something as simple as French onion soup mix stirred into Greek yogurt or sour cream also easily does the trick.