Here's The Average Lifespan Of A Gas Stove

There are plenty of reasons many home cooks prefer gas stoves. For starters, they heat up quickly and provide more even cooking. Another advantage is that they deliver great temperature control by allowing you to adjust the flame. (That is, of course, as long as you avoid most mistakes everyone makes when cooking on a gas stove.) They're inexpensive to maintain, super convenient, and on top of that, they typically won't let you down during power outages. However, like any household appliance, gas stoves don't last forever.

Most gas stoves usually have an average lifespan of between 13 and 15 years. Though more expensive upfront, gas stoves can be up to 30% cheaper to run and often outlast electric models by as much as five years. Still, how long your gas stove will last largely depends on a couple of factors, including the brand, model, and everyday use. Premium gas stoves typically last longer than budget models and often come with more comprehensive warranties.

With that in mind, how well you maintain your gas stove can also affect its durability. Proper care can actually keep it working flawlessly for up to 20 years. But what does it take to keep a gas stove in top condition?