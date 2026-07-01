The Air Fryer Myth That's Leaving You With Sad, Lackluster Meals

It's probably safe to say that there's no shortage of people who use their air fryer as a substitute for their oven. There's some wisdom in that when it comes to cooking, but it's a myth that you can do the same when it comes to cleaning. You can get away with a serious oven clean as infrequently as once every three to six months (although some spot-cleaning in between can go a long way). But you need to at least wipe air fryers every time you use them.

With air fryers, you have a fan blowing heat around a much, much smaller compartment, and you've got all sorts of grease and stray pieces of food circulating around along with it. This is especially the case if you're cooking foods that have crumbly exteriors, like breaded chicken, which can allow lose crumbs to blow around the fryer. That means more frequent cleaning is essential, and manufacturers also make this point sometimes. When Andreas Hansen, founder of air fryer company Fritaire, spoke with Chowhound about common air fryer myths, he suggested that while a full wash after every single use may not be necessary, frequent cleaning still is. This is particularly important if you're dealing with greasy foods that splatter or raw meat (or the ingredients that are in contact with it, like marinades), just as you would with any other food contact surfaces, like cutting boards and dishes. Breville, which manufactures air fryers, suggests a quick rinse and wipe after each use and a deep clean every week or two if you're using it semi-frequently.

That deep cleaning doesn't require the elbow grease of an oven deep-clean: Wash any detachable parts in warm, soapy water, then wipe down the surfaces inside the fryer. You generally don't need specialty cleaning products.