The Best Way To Turn Canned Artichokes Into A Restaurant-Worthy Appetizer
When it comes to hosting almost any gathering, having a handful of easy, two-ingredient appetizer recipes is a lifesaver, especially if you cleverly lean on ingredients that feel sophisticated but are deceptively simple, such as canned artichoke hearts. Rich in fiber and a host of essential nutrients and boasting a lightly tangy, earthy flavor, this convenient, shelf-stable option is the perfect staple to keep in your pantry for impromptu celebrations or as part of an essential backup plan to a dinner party disaster.
Of all the myriad delicious ways to enjoy canned artichoke hearts, one of the best is to roast them, turning the preserved thistles into a truly restaurant-worthy appetizer. A brief trip to the oven (about 15 minutes at 425 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit) takes them from moist and a little tinny-tasting to crispy and caramelized, enhancing their natural earthy flavor. You can add some extra-crispy goodness by lightly coating them in shredded parmesan cheese first — this combination on toasted baguette slices or scattered onto sundried tomato flatbreads creates an app your guests will most definitely remember.
The key to getting that desirable crispy texture is to fully drain the artichoke hearts and pat them dry before roasting at high heat, as excess moisture or too low a temperature will cause them to steam rather than roast. The hearts are fairly delicate, so you'll want to handle them gently while seasoning. (You should also avoid pressing down too hard when using paper towels to dry them.)
Roasting your heart out the right way
In addition to removing any excess moisture clinging to your artichoke hearts when roasting, it's also important to give them space. They don't need a ton of room, but try to make sure none of them are touching because they may stick together and get mushy otherwise. If they're whole, you'll also want to slice them in half to ensure all their layers are exposed to the heat — otherwise, they'll steam.
When it comes to seasoning, it's best to douse them with flavor prior to roasting to give all the ingredients a chance to mingle and develop. However, the type of seasoning you choose should depend on how you'll use the vegetables. If you intend to chop the roasted hearts and stir them into a fancy potato salad or elevated spinach dip, a simple dusting of salt and pepper will do, since they'll be mixed with other spices and herbs.
However, if the hearts are meant to stand as the star of a perfect bite, make sure to give them a healthy coating of melted butter or oil, dried herbs, and a squeeze of tangy citrus to infuse them with robust flavor from the start. Infused olive oils are your friend here. Lemon is obviously a great choice, but garlic or chile pepper infusions are also delicious, especially paired with a Parmesan or Asiago crust and a tangy Dijon-yogurt dipping sauce.