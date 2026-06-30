The Best Way To Turn Canned Artichokes Into A Restaurant-Worthy Appetizer

When it comes to hosting almost any gathering, having a handful of easy, two-ingredient appetizer recipes is a lifesaver, especially if you cleverly lean on ingredients that feel sophisticated but are deceptively simple, such as canned artichoke hearts. Rich in fiber and a host of essential nutrients and boasting a lightly tangy, earthy flavor, this convenient, shelf-stable option is the perfect staple to keep in your pantry for impromptu celebrations or as part of an essential backup plan to a dinner party disaster.

Of all the myriad delicious ways to enjoy canned artichoke hearts, one of the best is to roast them, turning the preserved thistles into a truly restaurant-worthy appetizer. A brief trip to the oven (about 15 minutes at 425 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit) takes them from moist and a little tinny-tasting to crispy and caramelized, enhancing their natural earthy flavor. You can add some extra-crispy goodness by lightly coating them in shredded parmesan cheese first — this combination on toasted baguette slices or scattered onto sundried tomato flatbreads creates an app your guests will most definitely remember.

The key to getting that desirable crispy texture is to fully drain the artichoke hearts and pat them dry before roasting at high heat, as excess moisture or too low a temperature will cause them to steam rather than roast. The hearts are fairly delicate, so you'll want to handle them gently while seasoning. (You should also avoid pressing down too hard when using paper towels to dry them.)