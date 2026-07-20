No Rice Cooker? No Problem — All You Need For Fluffy Rice Is This Kitchen Tool

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Rice is one of those foods that is deceptively difficult to get just right. If you are constantly trying to fix mushy rice because you either cooked it for too long or or used too much water, you may be wondering if there's a better way to make this meal staple. But what if you don't have a rice cooker on hand? Guess what: you don't need one. To get perfectly fluffy rice, all you actually need is a simple tool you probably already have in your kitchen: a strainer.

It's surprisingly simple to use the strainer method to cook rice, because you're just steaming instead of adding the rice to water and boiling it. To steam rice to perfection, pour rinsed rice into a fine-mesh strainer. Set the strainer over a pot with boiling water in it (the pot should be filled high enough that the water will wet the rice and the strainer when they're added), and cover with a lid. The steam will do the work to cook the rice. Plan to check on the rice about every 5-10 minutes to to see if it looks done and ready to fluff.