How To Fix Mushy Rice With This Easy Oven Trick

From Asia to North America and all the continents in between, rice is an essential foundation of many meals around the world. It acts as a blank slate and is able to be incorporated into a number of flavorful recipes, whether that's a comforting chicken ginger jook or some unforgettable fried rice. And it doesn't take being a pro to use this carbohydrate, either, since it's extremely easy to cook. The only thing to be mindful of is how much water you use to make it, as too much of the stuff can leave you working with a soggy mess. But thankfully, if that does happen, all you need to bring your mushy rice back to the optimal texture is your oven.

Rice becomes mushy when it has been overcooked. The grains absorb excess water, causing them to break open and take on that gummy feel people usually want to avoid. Sometimes, the rice is unfortunately past the point of return and might fare better being repurposed into a recipe where the grains don't need to be as firm, such as in tres leches rice pudding. But you might want to attempt popping it in the oven before resorting to this, as the appliance's intense heat will likely be able to salvage the rice by drying it out.