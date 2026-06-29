This Vintage Brand Known For Canned Meat Alternatives Has Been Operating For More Than 120 Years

Store-bought prepared vegetarian and vegan foods may seem to be a thoroughly modern concept, but one company has been producing canned meat alternatives for well over a century. And its origins are tied to religion, a falling out with a famous medical doctor, and a city in Southern California. Loma Linda Foods is best known for its canned meat alternatives like vegetarian and vegan hot dogs, Tuno, a tuna alternative, and other faux meats, but it started out as a bakery for a Seventh-day Adventist-run health sanatorium in Loma Linda, California. One of the tenets of this Protestant offshoot involves vegetarianism and healthful living.

It started in 1905 as the Sanitarium Food Company after Dr. John Harvey Kellogg, of Corn Flakes fame (which he created as a digestive aid), broke with the Seventh-day Adventists. Kellogg's Battle Creek, Michigan, sanitarium had been producing health food, and with the break, its followers required a new source. The new company started out selling items like bread, crackers, and fruit cookies, made with whole grains. "The Loma Linda Bakery is a part of the Sanitarium idea or system of healthful living and rational cure of disease carried on at Loma Linda," declared a 1910 ad in the San Bernardino County Sun. "Pure food carefully prepared and well digested is one of the first requisites for continuous good health." By the 1930s, it had become Loma Linda Foods and began expanding into soy-based products.