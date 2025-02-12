How Soy Became A Worldwide Wartime Staple

There are many cultures that have used soybeans for centuries in their cooking, but soy milk started to become popular in the 1930's, just before WWII took place across the world. In Hong Kong, a Malaysian-born man named Kwee Seong Lo began manufacturing soy milk through his company Vitasoy just before the war. He thought the product would have mass appeal, but his main customers were war refugees. After the war, Vitasoy tweaked their recipe to make soy milk more shelf-stable and went on to be a very successful company.

During the same era in the Philippines, malnutrition was becoming a problem for the general population. Filipino and American prisoners of war were facing the same challenge. Even before the war, the country struggled to feed its own people. When Japan occupied the Philippines, trade was completely cut off by U.S. forces in order to deny Japanese forces access to resources, which made it even more difficult for Filipinos to eat. That's when a food scientist in the Philippines named Maria Orosa invented a powdered soy product that could be made into a high-protein drink called Soyalac. She smuggled Soyalac and another product she made from rice, called Darak, into prison camps to feed the starving prisoners.