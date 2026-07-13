The Old-School Cooking Method Utilized By Pirates

Hunters who utilized the boucan to grill their meats eventually were given the nickname of boucaniers. And unfortunately, their time on the island was cut short when the government decided that there were simply too many of them and their settlements on the island. The boucaniers themselves were now what the island was overrun with, and so they were driven out — and, for many of them, this meant a new life of piracy, raiding ships, before leaving for the new base of Tortuga, an island that was close by. Thus, the word buccaneer was born, associating the cooking method with piracy itself, forever fusing the culinary and pirate worlds.

Makeshift boucans are still utilized today by campers and survivalists who show off their skills constructing DIY grills for cooking meat in the wild. One Redditor explained how they constructed a makeshift boucan using a bunch of sticks stacked together over a low fire, letting their meat cook for up to five hours. This may not be an authentic boucan of centuries past, but it's what left of the simple beginnings of barbecuing, generally. So next time you're barbecuing meats on the grill like a master, you can actually say to yourself, "I'm sort of being a pirate right now," and really mean it.