How To Make A DIY Grill Just In Time For Memorial Day

Memorial Day kicks off months of sunshine and backyard gatherings with a long weekend commemorating America's fallen soldiers. It's the first show of summer for red white and blue, when Americans take a day off work and make mountains of flame seared hotdogs and hamburgers in the backyard. Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of the season marked by parades, poppies, and grilling.

Everyone expects to spend a little bit of money over the weekend, maybe to ring in the summer with an upgraded cooler or new lawn furniture. You'll probably buy beer and ice, meats and veggies for grilling, hamburger buns, and ice cream. And while you might want to go all-out on the food, you don't have to spend a lot of money on the grill itself.

You can make your own grill for under $10, and there are multiple ways to do it. From flower pots to plain 'ole aluminum pans from the dollar store, you might not even have to leave the house to build yourself a working grill — it's possible that you could make a grill from items that you already have lying around.