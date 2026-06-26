What's The Average Shelf Life Of Bottled Water?

Water is essential for staying hydrated. No surprise there, especially considering that our bodies are made up of about 70% of it. That's why, to keep our bodies functioning properly, experts recommend drinking up to 104 ounces of water each day. However, if bottled water is your go-to choice over tap water, there are a few things to consider — especially how long it's actually good for,

Technically, plain bottled water doesn't expire. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has never set an actual shelf life for it. On top of all, the International Bottled Water Association confirms it can be stored indefinitely when kept properly. However, bottled water manufacturers recommend drinking it within about two years of the production date to ensure the best flavor and freshness. And here's why: Water doesn't actually spoil, but the packaging it comes in does.

When it comes to bottled water, factors such as heat, sunlight, and storage conditions can affect the plastic container over time. This can alter the water's quality and taste. If you were wondering what can happen to your body when you drink plastic bottled water past its best-by date, the short answer is: you can increase your intake of microplastics. According to a 2025 study published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, drinking bottled water daily can expose you to 90,000 extra microplastic particles annually. That's concerning, because microplastics can carry toxic substances like bisphenol A (BPA) into the system — a toxic substance linked to obesity, kidney disease, asthma, allergies, and even certain types of cancer. Over time, more of these substances will leach into water, hence the best-by date. The good news is that proper storage can make a massive difference.