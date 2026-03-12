Here's What Can Happen To Your Body When You Drink Plastic Bottled Water

Water sold in plastic bottles is such a commonly available item that many people might not even think about it. Most of these bottles are made with single-use plastics, which have faced growing public concerns about safety. To sort them out, we reached out to Andrea De Vizcaya-Ruiz, DVM, PhD, a professor in the department of environmental and occupational health and the Center of Occupational and Environmental Health at the University of California, Irvine. De Vizcaya-Ruiz spoke exclusively with Chowhound about the potential effects of drinking water from plastic bottles.

According to Stanford Medicine, there has been growing concern about the byproduct of plastic bottles called microplastics, a term coined in 2004. Microplastics are plastic particles measuring 5 millimeters or less in diameter, while nanoplastics are even smaller, measuring under 1 micrometer. Researchers have detected both types of plastic particles in the human body. According to De Vizcaya-Ruiz, "Emerging evidence suggests that larger particles pass through the digestive system, while smaller particles, including nanoplastics, may interact more directly with tissues." Currently, there is debate about whether these particles are dangerous. "Right now," De Vizcaya-Ruiz said, "there is not enough evidence to link exposure to bottled water to specific diseases." However, she also said micro- and nanoplastics have been shown to cross barriers into the intestines, enter the bloodstream, and cause toxic reactions such as inflammation and oxidative stress, which can lead to tissue damage.

So, while "current evidence does not demonstrate clear human health risk from microplastics in drinking water," De Vizcaya-Ruiz noted that, according to the 2019 WHO report Microplastics in drinking water, important data is missing. Until there's more research, it might be best to consider the differences between bottled and tap water and choose the safest one.