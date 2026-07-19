The Best Oven Temperature For Crispy Frozen Hash Browns Every Time
Unless you're a contrarian when it comes to food, soggy hash browns aren't so appetizing; crispy is the way to go. And the right oven temperature to get them as crispy as the best fast food hash browns depends on the type of hash brown — patties or the shredded variety. Generally, patties need a temperature of around 20 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit, while shredded hash browns need closer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (and an extra 10 to 15 minutes) because they're thinner.
For patties, you'll find big brands are on more or less the same page. On its packaging, Ore-Ida recommends 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 24 to 26 minutes, with the patties being flipped halfway through that time. McCain sticks to the same temperature, although for a shorter baking time: 9 to 11 minutes without flipping them. The company also advises going as long as 14 minutes for an extra crispy hash brown. Cavendish Farms also suggests 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 18 to 20 minutes, with a flip at the halfway mark.
For the shredded variety, 400 degrees Fahrenheit tends to be reliable, although you may have to aim higher at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're a stickler for following instructions, be aware that some brands seem to recommend pan-frying the shredded hash browns. Ore-Ida, Walmart's Great Value brand, and Kroger all leave out oven-baking instructions. So the implication here is (at least in these manufacturers' eyes) that pan-frying is the right way to prepare them.
Tips for crispy oven-baked hash browns
Although the right temperature is very important for crispy hash browns, there are other factors to consider if you really want to nail them. Firstly, cooking your hash browns on a hot sheet pan is a wise and very easy first step: Just put the pan in the oven while it preheats. The reasoning here is that heating up the metal makes it expand and creates a tighter, less porous surface that can effectively sear them without them sticking to the pan. Dark metal baking sheets absorb more heat, transferring it to the patty and therefore also helping them crisp up.
Next, make sure the hash browns don't overlap, as this traps steam and can cause soggy results. For the shredded variety, this means spreading them out as thinly as possible; for patties, it just means not having them stacked on each other. You'll also want to avoid letting your hash browns thaw (even a little bit) before putting them in the oven. While this may be tempting if you want to speed up the cooking time, it actually releases water and can give you soggy, lackluster hash browns. If they've been previously thawed and re-frozen (or just badly frozen) and have ice crystals on them, you may also run into the same problem. With the hash browns properly frozen and ready to go, consider adding some oil to help them get a little crispier as they bake into an ideal breakfast.