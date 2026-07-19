The Best Oven Temperature For Crispy Frozen Hash Browns Every Time

Unless you're a contrarian when it comes to food, soggy hash browns aren't so appetizing; crispy is the way to go. And the right oven temperature to get them as crispy as the best fast food hash browns depends on the type of hash brown — patties or the shredded variety. Generally, patties need a temperature of around 20 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit, while shredded hash browns need closer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (and an extra 10 to 15 minutes) because they're thinner.

For patties, you'll find big brands are on more or less the same page. On its packaging, Ore-Ida recommends 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 24 to 26 minutes, with the patties being flipped halfway through that time. McCain sticks to the same temperature, although for a shorter baking time: 9 to 11 minutes without flipping them. The company also advises going as long as 14 minutes for an extra crispy hash brown. Cavendish Farms also suggests 425 degrees Fahrenheit for 18 to 20 minutes, with a flip at the halfway mark.

For the shredded variety, 400 degrees Fahrenheit tends to be reliable, although you may have to aim higher at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're a stickler for following instructions, be aware that some brands seem to recommend pan-frying the shredded hash browns. Ore-Ida, Walmart's Great Value brand, and Kroger all leave out oven-baking instructions. So the implication here is (at least in these manufacturers' eyes) that pan-frying is the right way to prepare them.