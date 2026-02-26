The Air Fryer Error Giving You Soggy, Lackluster Frozen Fries

For good reason, air fryers have become many home chefs' preferred appliance of choice. Beyond their ability to pre-heat quickly and cook a variety of foods with ease, air fryers are also known for giving frozen convenience foods a crispier bite. Speaking of which, while frozen french fries may seem simple enough to prepare, there is one step you should avoid at all costs. In order to achieve fries that have tender hot centers and crispy skin, avoid thawing them before cooking.

Frozen French fries are partially cooked and flash frozen to maintain their sturdy shape. Unfortunately, if you thaw frozen fries, you run the risk of breaking down their definable structure. Thawed fries may also turn soggy throughout the cooking process since they tend to absorb fat more easily. This is especially important if you like to coat your fries in a bit of cooking oil before air frying. To avoid this, simply preheat your air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and then add your frozen fries directly from your freezer to your lined fryer basket.

Toss your frozen fries in a small amount of cooking oil along with some extra salt, pepper, or other tasty french fry seasonings like garlic salt, smoked paprika, or grated parmesan cheese. Cook your fries for 10 minutes and serve. Besides cooking your fries from frozen, there are a few more worthwhile tips you may want to follow for satisfying results each and every time.