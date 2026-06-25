Meet The Grandma Behind McDonald's Fried Apple Pie Recipe From The '60s

One of McDonald's best-loved menu items started with a woman named Jo Cochran and her husband, Litton, in East Tennessee in the 1960s. Jo created the restaurant chain's famous original fried apple pie, which returned to select locations for a limited time in June 2026. Jo was the grandmother of Eric Cochran, who owns nine of the fast food restaurant locations in the Knoxville area (as of July 2025). She and Litton once owned and operated a whopping 40 McDonald's stores and knew the franchise's founder, Ray Kroc.

When Kroc wanted to add a dessert to the menu, Litton suggested the Southern favorite, and he and Jo began crafting a recipe. This labor of love continued every night for a couple months as Jo experimented with different combinations of fillings, crusts, and spices, using their children as taste testers, Eric told 10News WBIR in 2025. Jo cooked the small pies in special molds that are now family heirlooms. Once she and Litton had a version they and their kids were happy with, she whipped up a pie in person for Kroc, who loved it. They found a bakery, and in 1968, the fried apple pie debuted at McDonald's, the brand's first-ever dessert — which, like the Egg McMuffin, Big Mac, and Filet-o-Fish, became one of the chain's biggest hits. Over the years, pies have been made with various kinds of apples, including Golden Delicious, Gala, Ida Red, and Fuji.

In 1992, McDonald's swapped the fried apple pie for a baked version to appeal to more health-conscious customers. A large contingent of the patrons weren't happy with the change. Certain restaurants went rogue, continuing to offer the original fried apple pie, though most made the switch. So, for a lot of folks, the return of the OG fried pie has been a long time coming.