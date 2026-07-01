Boomers Will Remember This Best-Selling '80s Beer That's Known For Its Creamy Finish

In 1978, Genesee Cream Ale (regionally referred to as "Genny") was the best-selling American ale, and it held that title until 1984. That's why many baby boomers probably still remember this beer and its unique finish. This is where we'd share some numbers to back up that claim, but as Genesee's historian Paul Constantine told Hop Culture, those figures aren't available: "We don't have a ton of numbers from production back then," Constantine said, "but as far as we can tell, those were the glory days."

The foundations for that success were laid decades earlier. The Genesee Brewing Company began in 1878 in Rochester, New York, but in 1960, it developed a beer that delivered the light, clean taste and golden color of a lager with a touch of the sweetness and creaminess of an ale: Genesee Cream Ale. And best of all, Genesee Cream Ale was affordable enough for drinkers to stock their fridges with it. The beer quickly found success in its home city of Rochester, New York. From there, its popularity grew, especially in New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. (Even today, those are the states that buy the most Gennys.)

As the major breweries like Anheuser-Busch focused on lagers to take hold of the beer market and craft breweries focused on hops and bitterness, the popularity of cream ales dwindled. Today, Genesee is mostly regional, though it is distributed across the United States. Even though it comes in at the middle of the pack in our ranking of cheap beer, there are still many devoted drinkers of Genesee Cream Ale who consider it the best of the best in its price tier.