How Much Liquid Do You Really Need For Crock-Pot Baby Back Ribs?

If there's any doubt in your mind that the best way to cook ribs is in the slow cooker, there won't be after you've tried it. Crock-Pots are designed to cook things at low, steady temperatures over a long period of time, which is exactly how ribs are supposed to be treated — especially the baby back variety. It should be noted that there's a difference between spare ribs and baby back ribs: Baby back ribs are smaller and meatier, while spare ribs usually contain more fat.

Since baby back ribs have a higher meat to fat ratio, including the right amount of liquid in your Crock-Pot during the slow cooking process is crucial. Too little liquid results in dry, tough meat. Conversely, submerging them in liquid will boil your ribs instead of braising them, leaving them mushy and tasteless. The sweet spot is to add about ½ cup to 1 cup of liquid to the bottom of your Crock-Pot.

The idea is that, as the slow cooker warms, the liquid will gradually evaporate and create a steamy atmosphere, keeping your baby back ribs moist and tender as they roast to perfection. This amount of liquid is just enough to keep the microclimate inside the appliance moist without submerging the meat. Keep in mind that the ribs will be fairly saucy straight out of the slow cooker, so they'll need a few minutes under the broiler afterward to get a crisp, caramelized exterior.