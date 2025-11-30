Add A Spicy Caribbean-Inspired Twist To Your Next Steak Dinner With This Seasoning Blend

When steak is what's for dinner, there can be a lot of discussion about the best preparation. And even the most practiced steak chef can learn a thing or two. If you're pan-searing your steak, you may be doing it all wrong — you need to get it to room temperature and pat it dry to remove excess moisture. And when making beef at home, there are some cuts of steak you might want to avoid if you're cooking it in a hot pan or on the grill. You need something with a good amount of marbling when cooked hot and fast. While a good steak may only need some salt and pepper, you can kick the flavor up with a nice Caribbean-inspired blend of spices.

We're talking jerk seasoning. And it isn't just for chicken. A Caribbean blend of hot peppers and baking spices is just what you need for a steak with a little bit of extra punch. You can buy a good store-bought jerk seasoning or make it on your own. The spicy peppers mixed with the mellow, sweet, and savory seasonings will make your taste buds stand on end. And it will all blend well with the unctuous steak flavor.