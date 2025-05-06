The Worst Store-Bought Chocolate Cake We Tried Came From Walmart

Who doesn't love chocolate cake? We certainly do, which is why earlier this year, we put 11 store-bought chocolate cakes against each other in order to see which brand offers the best of the best. Even though we think that avoiding restaurant cakes and using expert tips to craft your own chocolatey concoction will have the most delicious outcome, sometimes you don't have time to make a whole cake. Some of us just need a quick and easy prepackaged dessert after a long day of work, and that's okay! The question is, which cake are you supposed to reach for at the store?

Unfortunately, Walmart's Freshness Guaranteed Chocolate Cake came in last place, and it lacked any redeeming qualities to even be considered for a higher place. Let's just say if the test's categories were classes at school — flavor, cake, frosting, and overall — this cake would be bringing home a pretty pathetic report card. This cake was the lowest ranking at 1.5 out of 5 total points, not too far behind Pepperidge Farm's Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake at 1.67.