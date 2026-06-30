The Affordable, Juicy Prime Rib Swap To Ask Your Butcher About

Prime rib is a luxurious cut of meat that's so delicious it leaves lasting memories. But given how much you should expect to spend on quality prime rib in 2026, it can be expensive to prepare on a regular basis. If you'd like a delectable prime rib but for a lower cost, talk with your butcher about these alternative beef cuts for "poor man's prime rib": chuck roast and round roast.

Some cooks say one of the best alternatives for prime rib includes a top sirloin roast, but you can find a less expensive cut in a chuck roast or round roast. Comparing the cuts, prime rib encompasses the sixth through 12th ribs of the animal. Ribs 6 through 9 are the second cut: the cheaper, more fatty, less tender chuck end. Ribs 10 through 12 are the first cut. They comprise the less fatty, more tender and beefy loin end. Prime rib averages $10 to $50 per pound, depending on the cut, USDA grade, store, and geographical location. For reference, it sells at Wild Fork for about $16 per pound.

Chuck roasts come from heavily worked shoulder muscles and are high in connective tissue. This makes them less tender yet very beefy in flavor. A chuck roast typically goes for about $8 to $9 per pound. The round roasts, which include the top round, bottom round, sirloin tip, and eye of round, are all from a different part of the hind quarter. They are large, lean, and a little less tender. A bottom round roast costs around $9 per pound at Kroger stores, including Harris Teeter. These cuts are cheaper than prime rib, but can be perfectly juicy if prepared and cooked correctly.