The Affordable, Juicy Prime Rib Swap To Ask Your Butcher About
Prime rib is a luxurious cut of meat that's so delicious it leaves lasting memories. But given how much you should expect to spend on quality prime rib in 2026, it can be expensive to prepare on a regular basis. If you'd like a delectable prime rib but for a lower cost, talk with your butcher about these alternative beef cuts for "poor man's prime rib": chuck roast and round roast.
Some cooks say one of the best alternatives for prime rib includes a top sirloin roast, but you can find a less expensive cut in a chuck roast or round roast. Comparing the cuts, prime rib encompasses the sixth through 12th ribs of the animal. Ribs 6 through 9 are the second cut: the cheaper, more fatty, less tender chuck end. Ribs 10 through 12 are the first cut. They comprise the less fatty, more tender and beefy loin end. Prime rib averages $10 to $50 per pound, depending on the cut, USDA grade, store, and geographical location. For reference, it sells at Wild Fork for about $16 per pound.
Chuck roasts come from heavily worked shoulder muscles and are high in connective tissue. This makes them less tender yet very beefy in flavor. A chuck roast typically goes for about $8 to $9 per pound. The round roasts, which include the top round, bottom round, sirloin tip, and eye of round, are all from a different part of the hind quarter. They are large, lean, and a little less tender. A bottom round roast costs around $9 per pound at Kroger stores, including Harris Teeter. These cuts are cheaper than prime rib, but can be perfectly juicy if prepared and cooked correctly.
Using chuck and round roasts to cook a poor man's prime rib
While beef chuck and round roasts are among the top choices for pot roast, they're also perfect for poor man's prime rib. To cook a juicy chuck roast in the oven, use the low-and-slow method. The roast needs to be wrapped in kitchen string to make an even cylinder for even cooking and easier slicing. Add a layer of salt and wrap it in plastic wrap to sit in the fridge overnight, which tenderizes the meat, seasoning it from within, and adding moisture. When the roast comes to room temperature cook it at 250 degrees Fahrenheit. A 3-pound roast requires about 2 ½ hours, until an inserted, oven-proof meat thermometer reaches at least 130 degrees Fahrenheit for rare. Before slicing, let the roast rest to redistribute the juices.
To make poor man's prime rib with round roast, use high-heat cooking at first, followed by prolonged residual heat. The eye of round cut is a popular choice for this, but any of the round roasts will work. High-heat cooking sears the meat and produces flavor, while residual heat allows carryover cooking to transfer heat from the surface to the inside, preventing this lean cut from overcooking and making it juicy and tender. The trick is, once you've seasoned the roast and let it come to room temperature, cook it in a pre-heated, 500-degree-Fahrenheit oven for 7 minutes per pound, then turn the heat off and let the roast sit inside for about 2 ½ hours, keeping the oven door closed. When the internal temperature reaches 145 degrees Fahrenheit, allow the roast to rest; then slice and enjoy.