Beef Chuck Or Round? Which Is Better For Pot Roast?

If you're planning a juicy, perfectly seasoned pot roast dinner, you may find yourself torn between a few different cuts of beef. Sure, the expensive ones like filet mignon are off the table (save them for steaks), but it can be tough to decide between the roast-friendly cuts, in particular, beef chuck or round.

Let's start with chuck: It comes from the cow's shoulder, a muscle that gets worked a lot (meaning it can be tough if you grill it), has plenty of connective tissue, and a decent amount of fat. These factors mean it's made for slow cooking, ideally with plenty of liquid, as you would with a pot roast. This breaks down the tough connective tissue, while the fat bastes the meat, giving that deep flavor you want from a pot roast. But all of this hinges on you cooking it correctly. A slow braise with sufficient liquid is ideal, for example, in a Dutch oven on the stove or in the oven, or via a slow cooker. This gives time for the connective tissue to break down, where the collagen transforms into gelatin, which gives you a tender final product with a soft texture that isn't a chewy workout to eat. This makes beef chuck the better option for a pot roast, although beef round can still work.