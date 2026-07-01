Where To Buy Retro Kitchen Appliances In 2026

There's something about the vintage kitchen trends of the past that we just can't let go of — and this especially goes for appliances (many of which were very ahead of their time). From chrome-accented toasters and charming electric mixers to wall-ovens that look like they came straight from the 1960s (because they did), retro-style kitchen appliances have become increasingly popular. The challenge isn't finding inspiration though, it's knowing where to actually find these items. It's not like you can just waltz into Target and buy a kitchen appliance from 1970, after all. Luckily, there are, in fact, ways to find these nostalgic items in 2026 — you just need to know where to look.

If you're looking to buy actual vintage appliances, your best bet is going to be secondhand stores — think thrift shops, antique stores, and specialty vintage shops. These could be actual brick and mortar stores in your area, or one of the many secondhand online marketplaces. eBay is a classic choice; you can find hundreds of pre-owned retro kitchen appliances, like toaster ovens and blenders, on the website. Facebook Marketplace is another (possibly even better) option and can be an absolute treasure trove for vintage kitchen appliance finds. Just be careful how you go about getting your items when going this route. If picking them up, take safety precautions (you don't know the seller, after all). Additionally, other online marketplaces, like Mercari or Etsy, would also be great places to check out for kitchen appliances from back in the day.