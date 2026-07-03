The Costco Bakery Item Shoppers Say Is 'The Best Cheesecake Variant I've Had At Costco'

Costco is known for its ardent fans who love the store, visit it regularly, and swear by many of its products, like its good, premade frozen meals. There's the Kirkland rotisserie chicken and the wide range of meat offerings, as well as the chain's legendary food court which has that remarkably priced $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. But, one bakery item at the warehouse chain in particular has caught the attention of many Costco customers.

That would be the pistachio cheesecake — a 72-ounce behemoth of a cheesecake with a sweet graham crust, pistachio whipped topping, and pistachio nuts. For $26, it's pricey — but remember, this is a 4 ½-pound cheesecake, so you're definitely getting your money's worth. The problem is this pistachio cheesecake is incredibly popular at the moment, so it's out of stock at many locations. Also, it's only available at certain locations, according to a Redditor who spoke to a Costco employee in Fremont, California. But, if you're to believe the reviews, grab one as soon as you see it in your Costco bakery section.

Redditors love this dessert: "I saw it and then pretended I didn't. Lol. I would of devoured it in three days if it came home with me." A YouTube reviewer gave the cheesecake a seven out of 10 rating while commenting that the pistachio flavor itself was weak but that the pieces with actual pistachio nuts in them had a stronger taste. They too mentioned that this dessert might only be available in the San Francisco Bay area, but some Redditors have spotted it in Washington as well, so availability seems to vary based on location.