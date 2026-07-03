The Costco Bakery Item Shoppers Say Is 'The Best Cheesecake Variant I've Had At Costco'
Costco is known for its ardent fans who love the store, visit it regularly, and swear by many of its products, like its good, premade frozen meals. There's the Kirkland rotisserie chicken and the wide range of meat offerings, as well as the chain's legendary food court which has that remarkably priced $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. But, one bakery item at the warehouse chain in particular has caught the attention of many Costco customers.
That would be the pistachio cheesecake — a 72-ounce behemoth of a cheesecake with a sweet graham crust, pistachio whipped topping, and pistachio nuts. For $26, it's pricey — but remember, this is a 4 ½-pound cheesecake, so you're definitely getting your money's worth. The problem is this pistachio cheesecake is incredibly popular at the moment, so it's out of stock at many locations. Also, it's only available at certain locations, according to a Redditor who spoke to a Costco employee in Fremont, California. But, if you're to believe the reviews, grab one as soon as you see it in your Costco bakery section.
Redditors love this dessert: "I saw it and then pretended I didn't. Lol. I would of devoured it in three days if it came home with me." A YouTube reviewer gave the cheesecake a seven out of 10 rating while commenting that the pistachio flavor itself was weak but that the pieces with actual pistachio nuts in them had a stronger taste. They too mentioned that this dessert might only be available in the San Francisco Bay area, but some Redditors have spotted it in Washington as well, so availability seems to vary based on location.
Costco's pistachio cheesecake has become a new fan favorite
The praise for Costco's pistachio cheesecake continues on Reddit, with some saying it's the best cheesecake they've ever had from the warehouse chain. Fans also say that this cheesecake can be frozen. As one Redditor confirms: "Cheesecake freezes beautifully. Either whole, or you can cut it into slices, freeze flat, then use your preferred method to wrap or package the frozen slices."
Most reviewers tend to agree that the pistachio flavor isn't overwhelming, but it's somewhat balanced by the sweetness of the thick pistachio cream on top. In terms of nutritional value, one serving size of this cheesecake monster — with 16 servings overall — is 4 ½ ounces and comes in at 510 calories. One serving also has 22 grams of saturated fat, which is 110% of your daily recommended amount.
As mentioned, Costco offers plenty of must-buy items inside its stores. But the addition of this massive pistachio cheesecake might be near the top of the list. If you've got a sweet tooth, and you're lucky enough to live near a location that carries this dessert item, it's worth grabbing it. And since you can easily freeze portions of it, you don't have to worry about eating the whole thing in one sitting before it spoils.