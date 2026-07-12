The Foolproof Sauce You Should Bake Salmon In For 10x The Flavor

Building flavor doesn't always mean adding more ingredients. Sometimes, all you need is a handful of ingredients that complement each other and offer good contrast, such as the ingredients that make up honey mustard. It's the perfect combination of rich, sweet, and savory, so it works in all the right ways to add flavor to something mild, such as a salmon fillet.

Honey mustard is easy to make at home, and it's worth it to create your own ratio. It's just a combination of honey and mustard (such as Dijon), with a little mayonnaise often added for richness. Store-bought honey mustard can be overly sweet or too bitter, and since everything in it is essentially a household staple, honey mustard is better when it's homemade. To bake salmon in honey mustard, just add an even layer of the condiment across the non-skin side of the fish, ensuring that all parts are covered equally to get the same flavor in every bite. Then, you can either broil the salmon if you want a browned top and a softer underside, or bake it for more even cooking all around. For a little more flavor, you can also add simple seasonings to your salmon like salt and pepper.